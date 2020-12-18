‘NorCal Rapist’ sentenced to 897 years in prison

NorCal Rapist suspect Roy Charles Waller was found guilty of 46 counts related raping nine women in six Northern California cities between 1991 and 2006 in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Roy Waller, the man convicted of being the NorCal Rapist, was sentenced Friday to the maximum 459 years, in addition to his 438 years to life in prison, totaling 897 years.

Waller, known as the NorCal Rapist, was arrested in September 2018 in a series of more than 10 rapes and kidnappings committed between 1991 and 2006 in six Northern California counties.

He was convicted on all 46 counts he faced.

His trial had begun in September, where his victims and a detective took the stand.

The judge sentencing him says Waller is ineligible for probation.

Waller’s attorney said he will be filing an appeal.