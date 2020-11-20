Newsom’s child quarantined for possible virus exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A spokesman says one of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children may have been exposed to the coronavirus at school and is in quarantine.

Nathan Click says the child began a 14-day quarantine after the family was told a classmate at the private school in Sacramento had tested positive for COVID-19. He says the family is following state protocols, and the governor, his wife and four children have all tested negative for the virus.

Newsom said last month that his children had returned to their school, sparking criticism even as millions of public schoolchildren continue to study through distance learning.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokesperson confirms the Governor, his 4 kids and wife have all tested negative for Covid-19 after one of the children’s classmates tested positive.



The unidentified Newsom child potentially exposed is quarantining, the spokesman confirmed. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 21, 2020