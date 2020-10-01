Newsom vetoes California bill requiring ethnic studies

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference with California attorney General Xavier Becerra at the California State Capitol on August 16, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made ethnic studies a California high school graduation requirement, citing controversy over the model curriculum.

Assemblyman Jose Medina, a fellow Democrat, criticized the veto of his bill late Wednesday as a failure to push back against President Donald Trump.

Newsom said he supports the ethnic studies concept, but cited ongoing discussions and revisions on what should be included in the classes.

The bill would have required high schools to provide ethnic studies starting in the 2025-26 school year and would have made ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement starting in the 2029-30 school year.