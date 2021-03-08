Newsom to spotlight pandemic’s ‘quiet heroes’ in different State of the State address

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday night from Dodger Stadium.

The stadium recently has been transformed into one of the country’s largest coronavirus vaccination sites. A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor chose the site because it embodies California’s spirit of service. Tuesday night’s speech begins at 6 p.m.

It comes as the Democratic governor faces a likely recall election later this year fueled by anger over his handling of the pandemic.

Newsom said Monday he plans to use the speech to highlight the quiet heroes of the pandemic.

The State of the State typically is held inside the State Capitol, but Newsom instead will deliver the address virtually from Los Angeles with no in-person attendance expected other than some media and staff.

No handshaking or hugging is expected and there will be no reception in the Assembly chamber.

The governor is hinting this speech will be different and beyond the pandemic-related protocols in place. On a stop through the Central Valley, Newsom said he want to highlight the region in the upcoming speech.

“I want to highlight farmworkers; I want to highlight women, children, our caregivers,” he said. “I want to highlight this heroic work that’s being done every single day, with people that aren’t getting attention, aren’t being celebrated, but are the quiet heroes of this pandemic.”

Newsom hinted the speech will be shorter than his first two State of the State addresses. Each clocked in just under 45 minutes, and both laid out policy priorities for that year.

Last year, he focused entirely on homelessness and he says it will be a talking point Tuesday but, overall, he says this year the speech will be different.

“This is not going to be a State of the State laden with lots of policy announcements. It will be, I hope, received optimistic not only as our resiliency but our capacity to lead throughout this, as well as talk about a future that I have all the confidence in the world that I think is extraordinarily bright, as long as it’s an inclusive future,” he said.