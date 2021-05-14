Newsom to reveal booming budget proposal

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church’s request to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration’s limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver a booming budget proposal to the Legislature.

Newsom revealed his initial budget proposal in January. Friday, he will update that proposal based on more than $100 billion in new money — a combination of a surplus of state revenues plus $27 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Newsom has said he wants to give 11 million people direct payments of up to $1,100 and pay for all 4-year-olds to go to kindergarten for free. He also said he would give $1.5 billion to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, state workers are waiting to see if he will restore their pay cuts.