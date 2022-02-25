SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Nearly two years after declaring California in a state of emergency because of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom will drop most of his executive actions stemming from that proclamation.

Newsom’s administration announced Friday that all but 5% of COVID-19 related rules will end between now and June 30, but the state of emergency will remain. The administration defended the move Friday.

“Right now, to shut down the emergency would leave the state in a situation where they couldn’t run the basic programs that I think Californians are expecting the state to run for them,” said Legal Affairs Secretary Ann Patterson. “When we’re at a point where those programs are no longer necessary to protect people, they can be wound down.”

Of the rules that are winding down, 19 of them end immediately, including provisions related to state-owned property, Employment Development Department claim processing and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Eighteen of those rules will end March 31, including rules related to virtual meetings and teacher staffing, and 15 will end June 30, including rules related to telehealth.

This will leave California with 30 emergency provisions in place that help with vaccines, testing, hospital capacity and workplace safety.

“The essential nature of having these options and powers to help us manage not just the current public health challenge but certainly the future in California will not be without its risks,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley of Rocklin has supported numerous efforts to get the governor to end the state of emergency and said the state of emergency gives Newsom too much power to control the state without using the proper systems of government.

A state senate committee on March 15 will consider a resolution to end Newsom’s pandemic-related state of emergency.

“This has reached a point of utter absurdity,” Kiley said. “If the Senate does pass it, and then the Assembly passes it, then Newsom’s emergency powers will be cut off … If I were the governor, I would make sure it doesn’t reach that point.”

Newsom’s office said it does not comment on pending legislation.