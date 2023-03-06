(KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Walgreens in a tweet Monday morning, saying California would no longer be doing business with the chain and linking to a CNN story about the company not distributing abortion pills to 20 states. “California won’t be doing business with Walgreens or any company that cowers to extremists and puts women’s lives at risk.”

“We’re done,” Newsom added in the tweet.

Walgreens last week announced it won’t sell abortion pills by mail to 20 conservative-led states. The statement came after attorney generals in the 20 states warned Walgreens and pharmacy chain CVS that they could face legal consequences if they sold abortion pills by mail to those states.

A spokesman for Walgreens confirmed to the Associated Press that the company sent a response to the AGs in each state, saying it would not dispense mifepristone in the states. Restrictions on abortion pills have been imposed in 19 U.S. states and there’s a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy.

Gov. Newsom has vowed to make California a safe-haven for women seeking an abortion following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade last year.