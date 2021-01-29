Newsom signs law extending eviction protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that extends eviction protections through the end of June.

Newsom signed the law on Friday, one day after it was approved by the state Legislature.

Last year, Newsom signed a law that banned evictions for unpaid rent for tenants who paid at least 25% of their rent owed after Sept. 1.

The law Newsom signed Friday extends those protections through June 30.

The law will also use federal stimulus dollars to pay off 80% of some tenants’ unpaid rent, but only if landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20%.