Newsom signs law aimed at putting kids in class

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday, March 5, with $6.6 billion in incentives to try to get more California schools to reopen. The response has been lukewarm support, as teachers resist and parents complain that it doesn’t do enough to get kids in the classroom. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday aimed at returning public school students to classrooms.

Newsom signed the law a day after it passed the state Legislature by a wide margin.

The law offers $2 billion to school districts that provide in-person instruction by the end of March. It also offers another $4.6 billion for all schools to help students catch up on what they have missed. At least 85% of that money must be spent on in-person learning.

Critics say the bill doesn’t go far enough while some teachers still resist returning to the classroom.