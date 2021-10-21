Newsom signs executive order to help supply chain issues

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to help alleviate some of the congestion at the Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles with a new executive order.

Newsom signed the executive order this week directing state agencies to find more ways to cut down on congestion at California ports as supply chain issues continue to plague the nation. The order calls on the agencies to find properties, state-owned and otherwise, to place containers once goods are unloaded from ships.

The order also allows truck drivers to be considered for a temporary exemption on weight limits to allow them to carry more goods.

“California’s ports are critical to our local, state and national economies and the state is taking action to support goods movement in the face of global disruptions,” Newsom said in a Wednesday news release.

The Port of San Diego has been helping to alleviate some congestion at the Port of Long Beach.

Joel Sutherland, professor of practice in supply chain management at the University of San Diego, said the supply issues will affect Americans this holiday season.

“We are going to have a hard time with Christmas because the products that are going to be in-demand are not going to be here – or they are going to be in short supply,” Sutherland said.

Newsom’s executive order directs multiple state agencies to continue to work with the Biden-Harris administration on global supply challenges.