Newsom signs executive order allowing marriage licenses via videoconference

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday allowing couples in California to obtain marriage licenses and hold a ceremony via videoconference during the coronavirus pandemic.

As long as both adults are located within California, are present and can show identification during the videoconference, they can obtain a marriage license at the discretion of their local county clerk. The license will then be sent via email.

Couples can also conduct a ceremony to solemnize the marriage over videoconference, so long as both people and one witness are present.

The provisions will be in place for the next 60 days.