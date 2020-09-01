Newsom signs eviction relief bill amid virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that temporarily bans evictions for people who have not paid their rent because of the coronavirus.

The law does not forgive the missed payments. Landlords can ask a judge to order the tenant to pay it back.

In April, the Judicial Council of California halted most eviction and foreclosure proceedings during the pandemic. But those protections are set to end on Wednesday.

The pandemic has devastated California’s economy, causing millions of people to lose their jobs as the government ordered businesses to close to slow the spread of the disease.