Newsom sets June 8 as date for special election to fill Shirley Weber’s seat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday set June 8 as the date for a special election to fill the 79th Assembly District seat recently vacated by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

The primary for the seat will be April 6.

The 79th District encompasses southeastern San Diego and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City.

Weber won the seat by nearly 31 points over Republican challenger John Moore in the 2020 general election. She represented the district from 2012 until resigning Friday to take on the secretary of state role. She is the first Black person to serve in that position.

Weber was appointed by Newsom to fill the vacancy caused by his appointment of Alex Padilla to the United States Senate seat vacated by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Weber was confirmed by both houses of the Legislature without a no vote.

Weber taught Africana studies at San Diego State University for 40 years. She chaired the Assembly Budget Committee and the Assembly Committee on Elections and was chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus.

Weber’s daughter Dr. Akilah Weber, a La Mesa City Council member and obstetrician/gynecologist, has announced her candidacy for the Assembly seat.