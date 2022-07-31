(Inside California Politics) — Lauren Sanchez, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s senior climate advisor, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Newsom’s push for more aggressive climate action.

Sanchez explains the climate funding in the latest budget signed by Newsom, as well as criticism from former California Water Control Resources board member Max Gomberg of the steps the Newsom administration is taking to combat climate change and drought.

“I’m hard-pressed to find a leader as committed to this issue as Gov. Newsom is,” Sanchez responded when asked about that criticism.

Sanchez also discussed the governor’s goal to have all new vehicles be zero emissions by 2035, and whether there is a viable path to attaining that goal. She also talks about California’s role as a global climate leader.