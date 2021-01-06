Newsom proposes $600 payment for low-income Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Millions of low-income Californians would get a $600 payment from the state under a budget proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The proposed payment announced Wednesday would go to people with annual incomes of less than $30,000. The pool of eligible people includes some immigrants living in the country illegally who file taxes with the state. Roughly 4 million people would be eligible for the payment, for a total state cost of $2.4 billion.

Newsom is also asking the Legislature to extend a moratorium on evictions. He’s asking lawmakers to approve the proposal quickly so people can be paid starting in February.