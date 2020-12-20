Newsom in quarantine again after staff member tests positive for virus

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom will once again self-quarantine after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

FOX 5’s Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala reports Newsom tested negative for the virus after coming into contact with the staff member. Newsom will go into isolation for 10 days and he and other staff members will be tested again.

Newsom’s family was in quarantine in late November after his kids were in contact with an officer who tested positive for COVID-19.

