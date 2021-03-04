Newsom executive order extends eviction moratoriums, price-gouging protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order extending local governments’ ability to halt evictions for commercial renters impacted by the pandemic.

Newsom’s executive order allows local governments to extend evictions moratoriums for commercial renters until June 30.

Back in January, Newsom halted evictions for residential renters who had paid 25% of their rent owed after Sept. 1, 2020.

That law used federal stimulus dollars to pay off 80% of a tenant’s unpaid rent if landlords agreed to forgive the remaining 20%. If landlords refused the deal, only 25% of tenants’ unpaid rent would be paid to make sure they qualify for eviction protections.

The order also extends protections for price gouging on certain emergency and medical supplies amid the ongoing pandemic.

To read the governor’s full executive order, click or tap here.