Newsom eases penalties for 35 former felons, including pardons for immigrants facing deportation

In this June 6, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom eased the sentences or criminal histories of nearly three dozen current or former felons on Tuesday.

They include 10 pardons intended to aid immigrants who face the possibility of deportation. One of the 10 is currently in a federal immigration detention facility.

The 10 were among 22 pardons, 13 commutations and four medical reprieves, the last a category prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Governor weighs numerous factors in his review of clemency applications, including an applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, whether the grant is consistent with public safety and in the interest of justice and the impact of a grant on the community, including crime victims and survivors,” Newsom’s office said in a news release.

The state corrections secretary and a federal court-appointed official recommended the medical risk clemency review. They are in addition to thousands of other earlier releases intended to free space within the state’s prison system to slow the virus’ spread.