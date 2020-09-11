Newsom clears path to career for inmate firefighters

GRIDLEY, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed a state in crisis Friday, saying California’s latest round of devastating wildfires are another sign of a “climate emergency,” and signing a bill that clears the path for inmate firefighters to transition to career work after incarceration.

Newsom spoke unequivocally about climate change’s role in worsening natural disasters, referring to the matter as a “climate, damn, emergency.”

“It is happening in unprecedented ways,” the governor said, of climate change’s impact coming to fruition. “The mega-fires that we are experiencing come from these mega-droughts that we’ve experienced.”

The governor said that people around the country who believe that the effects of global warming still haven’t been seen are mistaken: “It is here now. California, folks, is America fast-forward.”

Newsom also said increased and improved forest management is critical, including making more prescribed burns, a process that experts have increasingly embraced, in which officials intentionally start and then control fires to help manage the amount of fuel available to unexpected blazes.

The governor also took Friday’s briefing to sign a law allowing inmate firefighters in California to have their records cleared, making it possible for them to become professional firefighters once they are released from prison.

Many inmates are helping the thousands of firefighters battling wildfires burning across the state, and the program has been under increased scrutiny after reports that California’s firefighting efforts were hampered by a lack of healthy inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new bill, AB 2147 accelerates the process for expunging inmate records so it is easier for them to earn an emergency medical technician certification — which is the first step towards becoming a pro firefighter.

Newsom spoke Friday from the front of the North Complex Fire in Northern California, the most deadly of the season’s blazes thus far, with 10 confirmed fatalities.

Watch more from his briefing in the video playlist above.