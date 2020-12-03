NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Nathan Ballard, a prominent Democratic strategist and longtime Gov. Gavin Newsom friend and adviser, was arrested on two felony domestic violence charges in Napa.
The allegations include the attempt to suffocate a four-year-old child with a pillow.
Ballard, 51, was booked on October 18 on two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury and death and domestic violence according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.
Latest Posts
- Newsom’s former aide arrested on felony domestic violence charges
- Man arrested in fatal East Village shooting
- Stimulus checks? Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the $908 billion bipartisan economic plan
- Son shares heartbreaking account of mother’s suffering, last words as she battled COVID-19
- They’re back: JibJab releases 2020 year in review video