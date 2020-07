FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, visitors gather on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, San Diego and Key West among the top considerations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Newport Beach City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to close all of the city’s beaches for the 4th of July weekend.

The city’s beaches will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Laguna Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to close the city’s beaches on the 4th of July due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ventura County and Los Angeles County beaches will be closed for the entire holiday weekend.