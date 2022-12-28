SAN DIEGO – As we enter into the new year, there are several new laws on the books soon to go into effect beginning next Sunday as we ring in 2023.

With a new year comes new legislation with one in particular, targeting the ever-growing fentanyl crisis at the state and local level. For Jennifer White, it’s an issue she’s coped with for the past five years after losing her 18-year-old son back in 2017 to fentanyl while out and about in Oceanside.

“He was a wonderful boy who had so much life to live and somebody, some evil drug, some evil person who knew about that drug is what took his life,” White shared with FOX 5.

“It’s very important to the people, that they open up their eyes and see what is happening to our children, they’re dying at enormous rates to this drug, it is awful.” Jennier White, Mother to Anthony White, a victim of fentanyl

The new legislation is made possible by Senate Bill 367 which focuses on college campuses. It will now allow life-saving drug called Naloxone, which is used to combat opioid overdose, to be offered on college and university campuses at no cost.

“We have a lot of students taking Adderall and things that are cut with opioids and so they are experiencing overdoses because they’re not aware that things are being laced,” said Cheryl Barnard Ph.D. who is the current Dean of Student Affairs at Miramar College.

Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol is shedding light on a new law set to bring catalytic converter theft to a screeching halt. In the city of Oceanside alone, there have been over 125 stolen this year as of September.

“This new law requires recyclers to only accept catalytic converters from licensed and authorized persons who are authorized to have a catalytic converter,” CHP Sgt. Brian Pennings said.

AB 2147 will also go into effect in the new year, prohibiting “…peace officers from stopping pedestrians for certain pedestrian-specific violations, such as crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, unless there is an immediate danger of a crash. The CHP reminds all road users of the responsibility to travel safely and look out for one another on the road,” this all according to a CHP press release.

In the workplace, per SB 3 (2016), California will soon increase minimum wage by 50 cents to $15.50. This is the first time since 2018 that minimum wage did not increase by $1 at the start of the new year.

In regard to gun laws, AB 1594 will soon allow the state attorney general, along with local prosecutors coupled with anyone who suffered harm as a result of gun violence in the state, to sue firearm manufacturers.