(FOX40.COM) — A new bill that will allow parents who experience a reproductive loss, such as miscarriage and stillbirth, to take leave from work will go into effect in California in 2024.

The time off from work comes from an addition to the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, Senate Bill 848. The bill makes it unlawful for an employer to refuse to grant a request by an eligible employee to take up to five days of reproductive loss leave following a reproductive loss event.

SB 848 was signed into law on Oct. 11, 2023, by Governor Gavin Newsom and goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024. It includes reproductive loss events such as failed adoption, failed surrogacy, failed artificial insemination, or embryo transfer, in addition to miscarriage and stillbirth. The right to utilize reproductive loss leave applies to a person who would have been a parent if the loss had not occurred.

Reproductive loss leave pay

Reproductive loss leave is unpaid, however, SB 848 authorizes an employee to use accrued leave balances available to them such as available paid sick leave and personal hours. Employees may also opt for unpaid time off without consequence.

Exceptions to reproductive loss leave

Suppose an employee experiences more than one reproductive loss event within 12 months. In that case, the employer is not obligated to grant a total amount of reproductive loss leave time of more than 20 days within 12 months, according to SB 848.

The bill also requires that reproductive loss leave be taken within three months of the event.