SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a new law which allows Californians to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for the harm done to their products.

“This is a bully tactic to scare manufactures out of selling to civilian market, and it won’t work. It won’t stand up in court and it certainly won’t bully them out of business,” said Michael Schwartz, the executive director for San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee.

Assembly Bill 1594 allows gun violence survivors, local government and the California Attorney general to sue gun manufactures and sellers for the harm caused by their products.

“California has taken the right step to turn the tide to bring real accountability on this issue,” said Rudy Espinoza, a spokesperson for CA Moms Demand Action.

Federally, the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act shield gunmakers and dealers from being sued for crimes committed using their guns. AB1594 is an exemption to the federal statue.

“This whole thing is kind of theatre. It will eventually get stricken down and work its way up and get struck down,” Schwartz said,

“For a long time the gun manufacture industry has gotten away with impunity, we suffer from a seriously gun violence epidemic in this country, and they need to be held accountable,” Espinoza added.