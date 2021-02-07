Nation’s stormy politics could unsettle California recall

In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Governor Gavin Newsom addresses a press conference held at the launch of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. California could become the next testing ground for the nation’s roiled, unpredictable politics: It’s possible the state known as a Democratic stronghold and beacon for progressive ideals could dump Newsom. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California could become the next battleground in the nation’s stormy, unpredictable politics as a recall election that threatens to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office gets closer to approval.

The Democratic governor was elected in a landslide in 2018 in the heavily Democratic state, but unstable politics following Donald Trump’s presidency could add to the risk for the incumbent. Voters are angry over long-running school closings and coronavirus rules.

Recent polls have shown Newsom losing ground with independents, Latinos and even his fellow Democrats. Recall organizers say they’ve nearly reached the 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal on the ballot this year.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has formally announced his bid for governor. He said at his first campaign appearance that he was prepared to run in a special election this year if Newsom is recalled.

Faulconer said he was also prepared to run in the regularly scheduled 2022 election, but said he believed the recall effort would be successful “because of the growing anger across California” regarding Newsom’s “broken promises” in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness and jobs.

John Cox, the businessman who challenged Newsom in California’s 2018 gubernatorial race, says he’ll run again if the effort to recall the governor gets enough verified signatures.