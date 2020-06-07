National Guard leaving California cities

SAN DIEGO – National Guard troops will begin transitioning back to their home armories after being deployed to California cities for much of the past week, Cal Guard said Sunday.

Roughly 200 National Guard troops were deployed to San Diego County starting Wednesday after San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore requested their help to secure local infrastructure and prevent additional destruction. Their response came following a weekend riot in La Mesa, which saw looting of local businesses and two banks burned.

“I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication to duty the Soldiers and Airmen of the Cal Guard exemplified on the streets of California protecting the first amendment rights of all citizens during these extremely trying times,” said California National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. David Baldwin.

Cal Guard said it will maintain “a quick reaction force” in locations across the state to assist local enforcement, according to a Sunday news release.