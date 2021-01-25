‘My Turn’ COVID-19 vaccine app launched in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the launch of a new website to help Californians determine when they’re eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The new scheduling and data system called My Turn tells Californians if they’re eligible to get the vaccine, and where it’s available to them. Users submit information about their age and other coronavirus-related factors. Californians can also signup to be notified by text or email when it’s their turn to get the vaccine and schedule appointments.

Newsom said the new system also transmits data more quickly to the CDC. It will help vaccine providers share more up-to-date information on the numbers of shots being administered, resolving what Newsom called a frustrating lag time in reporting that often makes it appear fewer shots have been given.

“We believe it’s the most comprehensive end-to-end system of its type in the United States,” Newsom said. “But again, we acknowledge it’s in its pilot phase.”

The pilot program launched in Los Angeles and San Diego counties with state leaders hoping for a statewide rollout in the coming weeks.

Newsom shared news of the new platform as he briefed reporters Monday on the decision to lift stay-at-home orders in California. The state’s decision came amid improving trends in California’s rate of infections, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity, as well as vaccinations. The order, which prohibited onsite dining, had been in place since Dec. 6.