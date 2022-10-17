LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities are investigating three stabbings that left one person dead and three others injured in Long Beach Monday morning.

Officers were initially called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing report, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

A woman was found suffering from stab wounds to her upper body and transported to a local hospital.

The unidentified victim later died at the hospital, police said.

A homicide investigation into the incident is underway.

Two non-fatal stabbing investigations are also underway after three people were attacked in other areas of Long Beach.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Olive Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the upper body, the Police Department stated.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive.

Then, about 30 minutes later, two male victims reported being stabbed in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 4th Place.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures. The second victim was treated at the scene by responding officers, according to police.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed six patrol vehicles responding to the bike path near Ocean Boulevard.

Police said a man believed to be experiencing homelessness, who was in possession of a knife, was arrested at the scene.

Investigators were working to see if the three stabbings were related due to the similar circumstances.

“At this time, detectives do not believe there is an active threat to public safety,” the Police Department stated.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.