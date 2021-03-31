4 killed, including child, in SoCal office building shooting

ORANGE, Calif. – Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles. Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

She says the victims also included one person who was wounded. Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

Sky5 was overhead, and footage from the scene showed multiple agencies responding and dozens of officers.

As of 7 p.m. there was no danger to the public. A Fire Department dispatcher tells the Orange County Register that the department handled six patients, including two that were taken to a hospital.

Police located “multiple victims” at the scene, including a child who was fatally shot. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday Amat said there was no information on the child’s age, or any identifying information on the others shot.

Check back for updates on this developing story.