LOS ANGELES – Three children were found dead by Los Angeles police officers at a home in West Hills Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the home on the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, police found three children — a 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys — unresponsive at the home, according to LAPD Officer Orris.

Paramedics arrived on scene and the three children were all declared dead.

The children’s mother was detained and questioned by officers at the scene, according to LAPD.

LAPD homicide detectives are investigating the death of these three children. No further details are available at this time, police said.