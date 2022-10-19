Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday.

The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime.

Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide due to the “suspicious nature of the death.”

Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found dead inside a Laguna Niguel hotel room on Oct. 15, 2022. (Family of Pinedareta)

Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found dead inside a Laguna Niguel hotel room on Oct. 15, 2022. (Family of Pinedareta)

Laguna Niguel hotel where Griselda Petra Pinedareta was found dead.

Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found dead inside a Laguna Niguel hotel room on Oct. 15, 2022. (Family of Pinedareta)

Girselda Pinedareta’s vehicle is described as a 1999 gray Honda Civic with California license plate 8BLU923.

Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found dead inside a Laguna Niguel hotel room on Oct. 15, 2022. (Family of Pinedareta)

The woman’s vehicle is currently missing and authorities are working to locate it.

Pinedareta’s vehicle is described as a 1999 gray Honda Civic with California license plate 8BLU923.

Girselda Pinedareta’s vehicle is described as a 1999 gray Honda Civic with California license plate 8BLU923 (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

The young mother of three children had lost her 16-year-old son just a year ago, according to Pinedareta’s family.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-288-6740. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.