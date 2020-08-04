Mother arrested in her baby’s 1988 killing thanks to DNA

This July 23, 2020 booking photo provided by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shows Lesa Lopez, 52. The California woman was arrested for allegedly killing her newborn baby boy in the San Francisco Bay Area 32 years ago in a case that was solved decades later thanks to genetic genealogy, authorities said Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have arrested a California woman in the death of her newborn baby boy 32 years ago.

They say the case was solved thanks to genetic genealogy.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Lesa Lopez admitted to investigators she was the mother of the baby and implicated herself in the crime.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Two children playing found the baby’s body on May 15, 1988, inside a paper bag left among trees and bushes on the bank of a creek in Castro Valley.