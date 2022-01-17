Most popular girl names in the 70s in California

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

#50. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,639

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#481 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001

#49. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,666

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,956 (#133 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #97

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 33,268

#48. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,689

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#684 most common name, -90.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 49,581

#47. Gina

Gina is a name of German origin meaning “farmer”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,752

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#1330 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #84

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,068

#46. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,768

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,022 (#195 most common name, -64.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,201

#45. Stacy

Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,768

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 481 (#736 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911

#44. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,860

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,539 (#154 most common name, -56.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948

#43. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,888

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 314 (#1014 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

#42. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,114

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#396 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812

#41. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,266

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 901 (#443 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860

#40. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,400

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662 (#238 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151

#39. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,525

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,496 (#277 most common name, -77.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915

#38. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,556

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#1431 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

#37. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,561

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 112 (#1998 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443

#36. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,699

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 332 (#977 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

#35. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,786

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,746 (#225 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935

#34. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,916

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,806 (#219 most common name, -73.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013

#33. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,242

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 949 (#419 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188

#32. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,304

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,973 (#201 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

#31. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,311

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,592 (#252 most common name, -78.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

#30. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,531

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070 (#380 most common name, -85.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911

#29. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,983

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#185 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777

#28. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,467

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,656 (#240 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

#27. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,327

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,383 (#47 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

#26. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,411

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 751 (#522 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310

#25. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,696

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,299 (#312 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

#24. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,933

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 563 (#652 most common name, -94.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

#23. Veronica

Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,296

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239 (#323 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,634

#22. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,325

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,337 (#305 most common name, -87.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209

#21. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,576

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#336 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651

#20. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 10,722

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 638 (#594 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241

#19. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,533

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,188 (#182 most common name, -81.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

#18. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,830

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,247 (#68 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841

#17. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,881

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#1116 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

#16. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,947

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,194 (#341 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

#15. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,011

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#357 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

#14. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,577

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,843 (#103 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

#13. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 13,743

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

#12. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,031

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,750 (#109 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

#11. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,925

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,576 (#78 most common name, -69.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672

#10. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,661

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,360 (#16 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

#9. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 16,354

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,352 (#300 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

#8. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 16,513

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,456 (#82 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

#7. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,098

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -61.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

#6. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,229

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#929 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

#5. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 18,172

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

#4. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 18,393

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,447 (#83 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,102

#3. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 21,590

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604 (#614 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

#2. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 26,578

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.



California

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 54,735

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791