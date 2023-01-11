A newborn baby boy wrapped in scarf, lying in bed. (Getty)

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#50. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,623

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,779 (#110 most common name, -62.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#49. Bryan

Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,733

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,913 (#106 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,706

Canva

#48. Eduardo

Eduardo is a name of Spanish origin meaning “wealthy guard”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,878

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,462 (#118 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #133

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,917

Canva

#47. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,995

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,090 (#81 most common name, -53.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#46. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,067

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,714 (#20 most common name, +20.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #92

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,827

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#45. Jorge

Jorge is a name of Spanish origin meaning “farmer”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,300

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,787 (#109 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #117

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 32,535

Falcona // Shutterstock

#44. Victor

Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “winner or conqueror”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,496

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,499 (#96 most common name, -59.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #93

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,904

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#43. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,744

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,084 (#36 most common name, -12.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 54,783

Canva

#42. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,027

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,515 (#57 most common name, -39.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

Canva

#41. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,125

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,033 (#65 most common name, -43.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,565

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,933 (#38 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

Canva

#39. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,062

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,559 (#18 most common name, +9.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #102

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,707

Canva

#38. Alejandro

Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,082

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,017 (#84 most common name, -60.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #108

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,879

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#37. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,168

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,137 (#125 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#36. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,598

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,651 (#75 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#35. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,832

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,612 (#25 most common name, -7.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#34. Miguel

Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,993

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,646 (#76 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #94

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,762

Canva

#33. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,539

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,491 (#97 most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

Canva

#32. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,037

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,453 (#119 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#31. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,496

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,233 (#29 most common name, -23.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

Canva

#30. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,076

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,875 (#131 most common name, -79.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#29. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,141

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,262 (#61 most common name, -56.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,012

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#28. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,410

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,110 (#164 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

Shutterstock

#27. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,555

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,436 (#48 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #79

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,848

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#26. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,305

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,839 (#87 most common name, -72.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#25. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,783

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,625 (#94 most common name, -74.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

Canva

#24. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,262

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,253 (#28 most common name, -36.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#23. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,398

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,240 (#62 most common name, -63.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#22. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,664

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,664 (#92 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#21. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,723

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,190 (#50 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 64,540

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#20. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 24,377

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,157 (#73 most common name, -70.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#19. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 24,974

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,662 (#6 most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#18. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 25,368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,183 (#40 most common name, -55.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

Canva

#17. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,006

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,603 (#56 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,752

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#16. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 28,187

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,562 (#46 most common name, -66.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#15. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 28,590

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,558 (#35 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#14. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,230

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,381 (#2 most common name, -13.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

Canva

#13. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,508

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,009 (#53 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

Flashon // Shutterstock

#12. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,454

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,950 (#43 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#11. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 31,489

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,787 (#24 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

2p2play // Shutterstock

#10. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 35,046

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,785 (#32 most common name, -60.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

Canva

#9. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,014

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,286 (#27 most common name, -60.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#8. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,742

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,669 (#5 most common name, -39.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#7. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 38,577

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,280 (#17 most common name, -55.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#6. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 39,511

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,700 (#8 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#5. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,237

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,875 (#11 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

Canva

#4. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,956

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,925 (#31 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#3. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 46,331

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032 (#34 most common name, -71.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861

Canva

#2. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,790

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,505 (#3 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

Canva

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 54,739

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,952 (#14 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360