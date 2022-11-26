Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
Written by: Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in California in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in California
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#50. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 515
National
– Rank: #105
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,584
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#49. Genesis
Genesis is a name of Greek origin meaning “beginning”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 538
National
– Rank: #75
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,321
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#48. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 545
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#47. Ariana
Ariana is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 560
National
– Rank: #88
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,967
CroMary // Shutterstock
#46. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 568
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in California
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#45. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 570
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#44. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 588
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
Canva
#43. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 595
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
Canva
#42. Aaliyah
Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 596
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,588
Canva
#41. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 624
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in California
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#40. Leilani
Leilani is a name of Hawaiian origin meaning “heavenly flower”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 628
National
– Rank: #67
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,460
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#39. Aurora
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 632
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#38. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 636
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#37. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 641
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#36. Isla
Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 644
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514
You may also like: Fastest growing cities in California
Canva
#35. Delilah
Delilah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “delicate”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 675
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,735
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#34. Elena
Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 676
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252
Canva
#33. Ellie
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 680
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
Canva
#32. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 686
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474
Canva
#31. Valentina
Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 704
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,458
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in California
Canva
#30. Eliana
Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 708
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#29. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 711
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#28. Emilia
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 713
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#27. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 721
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#26. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 749
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
You may also like: Best places to retire in California
Canva
#25. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 761
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687
Canva
#24. Maya
Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 771
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,050
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#22. Layla (tie)
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 777
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#22. Chloe (tie)
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 777
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#21. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 827
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
You may also like: 13.9 percent of households in California receive food stamps
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#20. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 902
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#19. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 913
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 938
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,679
New Africa // Shutterstock
#17. Natalia
Natalia is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christmas day”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 949
National
– Rank: #79
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,191
Canva
#16. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 962
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#15. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 990
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#14. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,061
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,095
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,132
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock
#11. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,264
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
You may also like: Best counties to live in California
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#10. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,289
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
Canva
#9. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,305
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#8. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,363
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#7. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,458
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#6. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,648
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in California
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#5. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,808
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#4. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,021
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#3. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,065
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005
Canva
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,171
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,395
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in California