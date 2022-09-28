Netflix is going through some changes.

With more companies and creators joining the streaming wars, Netflix is doing its best to continue to dominate that segment of the media landscape.

But faced with some fleeing subscribers and dipping stock prices, the company has decided to start targeting some revenue sources that were previously untapped.

That includes adding advertisements to a soon-to-be launched lower tier subscription, as well as cracking down on viewers who share their login information.

That last one spells bad news for a lot of Californians.

According to a March poll of 1,500 people, more than half of Californians asked (55%) admitted to sharing their Netflix login information.

California ranked fourth on the list of “Netflix Swindlers,” behind only Massachusetts (57%), Illinois (58%) and Ohio (59%).

There are about 40 million people living in California. Let’s say half of them watch Netflix. By that admittedly simplified and unscientific breakdown, that’s about 11 million users who are sharing their logins. That’s obviously not the correct number, but you get the idea.

More than three-quarters of respondents in the entire poll also admitted to a quid-pro-quo with their friends and family — exchanging the login for one streaming service in exchange for another. In total, 44% of respondents admitted to sharing their logins. Among those sharers, 79% said they would drop Netflix altogether if they weren’t allowed to continue the practice.

If losing the ability to share logins becomes a dealbreaker, that’s a lot of users and viewers who could disappear.

Data compiled by the website techelate.com, found that Californians watch about 753 hours of Netflix per person each year. Those hours put California at 14th among other states. That data was compiled by analyzing Google Trends and using responses from National Telecommunications and Information Administration survey.

Again, that’s a lot of eyeballs.

We’ll have to wait and see if those planning to drop the service if password sharing is banned actually follow through with their threats.

But with ads coming and more options than ever, one thing’s for sure, the Netflix of old is going away — for better or worse.