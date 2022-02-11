More power price hikes expected in California

SAN DIEGO — The state of California has a goal to run on 100% renewable energy by 2045, but it won’t be easy or cheap.

Last week, the California Independent System Operator released its first-ever 20-year outlook, explaining what the state’s energy grid will need and look like.

According to Cal-Iso’s report, in two decades, the state will need nearly three times the electricity than what the grid has today. That’s expected to come from renewables including utility scale solar, battery energy storage and future wind projects.

Cal-Iso puts the cost to develop the network and upgrade the grid at a little more than $30 billion.

“It always ends up that the consumers pay for it,” energy and utilities expert Gary Ackerman said. “I don’t care how much or how little it costs.”

Ackerman says the true cost is much higher. While the $30 billion covers transmission costs, he says another $108 billion will be needed for building the projects, so customers will feel the impact through their monthly bills.

“If we took all the natural gas power generation out of California and replaced it with batteries for storage and solar power, it would cost Californians, on average, to increase their rates over the next 20 years, a 140% from where they are currently,” Ackerman said. “That’s more than a doubling, and I don’t know that people are ready to face up to that honesty.”

That’s not exactly what San Diego County residents want to hear, as they see their energy bills climb with SDG&E customers now paying the highest rates in the country, which are expected to continue going up.

Cal-Iso calls their $30 billion outlook a “sizeable investment.” And while it makes estimates on what’s needed, it does not make any recommendations for specific projects.