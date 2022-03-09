VICTORVILLE, Calif. — A body found in a Southern California field Monday was identified as that of a Victorville teen reported missing late last month, officials announced.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call regarding a possibly deceased person found in a field near the Home Depot located at 15655 Roy Rogers Drive, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a girl’s body in an abandoned vehicle.

The county coroner obtained a fingerprint from the body to determine the identification of the decedent.

The girl was identified as 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Brinson had been reported missing on Feb. 25. Despite a continued, extensive search utilizing multiple resources, detectives were unable to locate Brinson, the news release states. Through investigation, it was determined she had been living in the abandoned vehicle with a friend.

According to a 2020 news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Brinson — who was 12 at the time — had previously run away from a group home in Calimesa. The county’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force had taken over that investigation.

It remains unclear whose custody Brinson was in at the time of her disappearance last month.

The manner and cause of death will be determined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or to leave information at www.wetip.com.