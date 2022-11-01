Border Patrol agents find an abandoned car near Indio on Oct. 27, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

INDIO, Calif. – Two minors, including one who was reported missing, were arrested Thursday by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents following a chase, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. near Indio, where agents were contacted about a 2013 Kia Sportage reported stolen out of Austin, Texas, traveling westbound on Interstate 10 after initially failing to yield to Las Cruces Border Patrol agents Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a news release Tuesday.

Three hours later, the El Centro Sector Intelligence Unit located the vehicle at a gas station in Chiriaco Summit and approached the two suspects when one got into the stolen vehicle and drove away, according to border officials. One of the minors was arrested at the scene.

Authorities later found the Kia abandoned and stuck inside a desert wash, CBP said. However, agents were able to locate and apprehend the driver of the Kia four miles north of where the vehicle was found around 10 a.m.

The two minors, both U.S. citizens, were determined to be in possession of the stolen vehicle and turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is another excellent example of the exceptional work our Border Patrol agents do with our fellow law enforcement partners,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Border Patrol agents nationwide strive for excellence in keeping our borders safe along with the citizens of this great country.”