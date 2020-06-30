Missing hiker’s remains found on SoCal mountain

In this file photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office is Sreenivas Mokkapati. Mokkapapti became separated from his group while hiking Mount Baldy in Southern California in December 2019. The peak was blanketed in snow and overnight temperatures hovered near freezing the week he went missing. Hikers have found the remains of Mokkapati, authorities said Monday, June 29, 2020. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hikers have found the remains of a missing 52-year-old man on Mount Baldy in Southern California.

Sreenivas Mokkapati became separated from his group while hiking last December. The peak was blanketed in snow and overnight temperatures hovered near freezing the week he went missing.

The remains were discovered June 19th at an elevation of about 7,800 feet on Baldy’s northwest side. The medical examiner positively identified the remains to be Mokkapati.

Rescue crews scoured the mountain for days in December but the effort was suspended after a searcher fell to his death.