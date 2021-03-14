Missing hiker found dead at Angeles National Forest

A 37-year-old Glendale woman who went for a hike last Sunday in the Angeles National Forest was found dead Saturday afternoon.

L.A. County search and rescue discovered Narineh Avakian’s dead body around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount Waterman Trail, the Glendale Police Department confirmed Saturday.

Police said foul play does not appear to be a factor but the investigation continues.

Avakian was first reported missing last Monday by family members who said she left her home about noon on Sunday to go on a hike, the department said in a news release.

“Prior to leaving, Narineh told her family she was going on a one-day hiking trip, but did not provide a location and never returned home,” Glendale police stated. “Per the family, it is common for Narineh to go hiking with groups and on solo trips — though lately she has been going solo.”

Glendale police contacted Avakian’s hiking groups to distribute missing person flyers and posted a missing person bulletin on social media platforms. Police said she was driving a white Subaru Impreza with California plate number ‘8JSH794.’

About 3 p.m. Thursday, a search team found Avakian’s vehicle parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway, authorities said.

Officials noted that the area had been heavily impacted by the recent snow storm when they located the vehicle.

With the discovery of Avakian’s car, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials deployed a search and rescue team, even as 12 inches of snow fell overnight, according to Glendale police. Worsening weather conditions forced the search to stop at about 2 a.m. Friday, but efforts resumed a few hours later.

As the search continued, Avakian’s vehicle was towed back to the Glendale Police Department’s station for further processing.

Police discouraged members of the public from coming to the area to conduct their own search.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.