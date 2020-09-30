Military jet crashes after mid-air collision northeast of San Diego

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during air-to-air refueling, causing the F-35B to crash. The pilot of the F-35B successfully ejected and is currently being treated.

THERMAL, Calif. — A military jet went down northeast of San Diego County Tuesday after making contact with another plane during air-to-air refueling.

The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma released a statement saying an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution around 4 p.m., causing the F-35B to crash near the Salton Sea. The pilot of the F-35B successfully ejected and is currently being treated.

The Lockheed Martin KC-130J tanker reportedly had eight crew members aboard and landed near the Thermal Airport in neighboring Riverside County. No one onboard was injured.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

