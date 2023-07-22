An altercation involving rapper Machine Gun Kelly, his wife Megan Fox, their bodyguard and an alleged attacker was captured on video on Thursday.

The scuffle occurred outside of an amusement park ride at the Orange County Fair, and according to a video posted on TikTok, it was just “a regular day at [the] O.C. fair [when] some random guy punch[ed] MGK.”

The video shows Fox among a group of people being violently pushed into a barricade at the fair by a man who appeared to be the couple’s bodyguard.

According to TMZ, the couple were getting off a ride at the fair on Thursday when witnesses said that a man allegedly tried to punch MGK. The bodyguard took down the alleged attacker.

Fans on social media were quick to point out that Fox was most likely caught in the middle of the scuffle, and that she was never meant to be pushed, but nonetheless was caught on the receiving end of a powerful shove by the man who was, in theory, protecting her and her husband.

Both celebrities quickly walked away from the scene, apparently unharmed.