Memo says Newsom will order all beaches closed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A memo sent to California police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening. Association President Eric Nuñez said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday.

Most state parks already are closed and many communities have shut their beaches. But some of those open in Ventura and Orange counties attracted large crowds last weekend, drawing Newsom’s ire. He called them an example of “what not to do” if the state wants to continue its progress in fighting the virus.

People are seen gathering on the Corona del Mar State Beach on April 25, 2020 in Newport Beach. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)