SAN DIEGO — Are you feeling lucky this holiday season? If so, grab a Mega Millions ticket before Friday night’s drawing to wager your chances at more than half a billion dollars in prize money.

The California Lottery said the jackpot has been growing since mid-October after two tickets, both sold in Florida, split a $502 million jackpot. Friday night’s winning ticket is now worth an estimated $510 million.

Find out how to play here.

The drawing will take place at 8 p.m. In order to be eligible for this drawing, the California Lottery said players must snag their tickets before 7:45 p.m. Tickets purchased after this time will only be considered in Tuesday’s drawing, which is also scheduled for 8 p.m.

What are your odds of winning? According to the California Lottery, the odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number, are one in 302,575,350. Nonetheless, it could be “mega” life-changing.