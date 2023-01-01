The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be around $785M for the Jan. 3, 2023 drawing, said the California Lottery. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Will 2023 be your lucky year? With six simple numbers, the next 12 months could mean deep pockets for the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot.

The California Lottery said no one matched all six number’s in Friday’s draw, which means the winnings have ballooned to an estimated $785 million.

The next drawing will take place Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. In order to be eligible for this drawing, the California Lottery said players must snag their tickets before 7:45 p.m. that evening. Tickets purchased after this time will only be considered in the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing.

To play, the California Lottery said players must pick five numbers between one and 70, plus one Mega number between one and 25. More information on how to play can be found here.

What are your odds of winning? According to the California Lottery, the odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number, are one in 302,575,350. Nonetheless, it could be “mega” life-changing.

Good luck!