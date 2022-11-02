SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The newest members of the California Hall of Fame were announced Tuesday, as the governor and first partner issued a written and video statement on the 15th class of inductees.

Among the new inductees are scientists, artists, athletes and even a group of musicians that plays a popular Mexican style of music but have lived in the Bay Area for decades.

“The Governor and I are honored to welcome this new group of changemakers and trailblazers into the California Hall of Fame,” said First Partner Siebel Newsom in the statement. “With its cultural richness, innovative spirit, and leadership mindset, California is California because of phenomenal individuals like this year’s inductees. They have been – and will continue to be – immensely inspiring to us all.”

The newest inductees will join the 138 other “inspirational Californians that embody the state’s innovative spirit.”

Here is the list of the newest inductees to the California Hall of Fame:

• Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

• Chef Roy Choi

• Physicist Steven Chu

• Ice skater Peggy Fleming

• Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

• Choreographer Alonzo King

• Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

• Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

• Singer Linda Ronstadt

• Artist Ed Ruscha

• Band Los Tigres del Norte

The California Museum, where the Hall of Fame is based, will once again host the ceremony for the inductees later this year.