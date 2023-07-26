A massive marijuana grow operation was discovered in the heart of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1800 block of, coincidentally, South Flower Street around 6 p.m., LAPD Capt. Elaine Morales posted on social media.

Pot plants discovered in downtown Los Angeles are seen in an image shared by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered dozens, possibly hundreds, of marijuana plants being grown on two floors inside a large, commercial-type building.

“Surprise, surprise,” Morales posted, referring to the officers’ reaction to discovering the operation.

Pot plants discovered in downtown Los Angeles are seen in an image shared by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Great work, lots to book, two floors of this green leafy plant,” Morales said.

No details about any arrests related to the discovery were released.