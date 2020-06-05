Flames rip through vast SoCal shipping warehouse

REDLANDS, Calif. — Flames ripped through a vast Southern California warehouse used by Amazon Friday morning.

The blaze broke out at the 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse complex in Redlands — east of Los Angeles County, near San Bernardino — some time around 5:30 a.m., FOX 11 reports.

Witnesses told the L.A. news station that about 100 workers had been inside the building when the fire ignited but everyone was safe and accounted for. No injuries were reported.

San Bernardino County Fire Department referred to the building as an Amazon Distribution Center, but a local official implied that Amazon did not own the building, while they do use its services.

“It’s a major structure fire at a warehouse, there are some Amazon trucks on the outside of it, it’s been reported that it’s a supplier to Amazon,” Redlands City Manager Charles M. Duggan Jr. told FOX 11. “It’s definitely not protest-related.”

Caltrans shut down freeways in the immediate area while crews tried to douse towering flames.

By 7:30 a.m., helicopter video showed much of the building’s roof had burned off, exposing hundreds of feet of burnt warehouse.

It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.

Flames rip through a vast warehouse in Redlands, California.