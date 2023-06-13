Grab your best pink ensemble and your rollerblades because the stars of the upcoming “Barbie” movie are headed to Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling who play the toy world’s power couple of Barbie and Ken are hitting the road for a global world tour. The pair made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

“Guess what Barbie fans, you don’t have to go to Barbieland to hang with Barbie and Ken,” Robbie announced.

“Margot and I are taking the show on the road,” revealed Gosling.

The globe-trotting adventure will stop in Los Angeles and New York then will head internationally to Toronto, Canada, Sydney, Australia, Seoul, South Korea, Mexico City, Mexico, Berlin, Germany and London, England.

“Are you packing your rollerblades?” Robbie asked her costar, who shrugged it off admitting, “You know I can’t rollerblade in real life.”

“It’s going to be the best tour ever!” the “Suicide Squad” actress exclaimed.

It’s unknown at this time when the tour will stop in these cities. To stay up to date, follow the film on Instagram.

“Barbie” hits theaters on July 21.